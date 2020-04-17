Leonardo DiCaprio, Bieber… the stars fought against the Coronavirus with the All-in Challenge

More than ever, celebrities are on the front of the stage to support the efforts of the associations responding to the health crisis without precedent that affects the entire world. In France, McFly & Carlito have raised over 400,000 euros at a live to support caregivers, and more than 350 celebrities have recorded a song to raise funds. In the USA, actors, singers and business leaders are generous. The boss of Twitter has made a donation of $ 1 billion and Lady Gaga has raised $ 35 million to the WHO.

The All-in Challenge, a collection of background XXL

Among other great initiatives, we find the All-in Challenge. Created by Michael Rubin, the founder of the site, online sales Fanatics, he wants to be “the largest fundraising in the digital history“and expects to reap tens of millions of dollars. 100% of the money collected will be donated to feed people in need (young people, older people and carers, in particular). Two types of collections are organized : auctions or calls for donations which, depending on the amount, you give more or less chance of winning.

To attract donors, Fanatics has appealed to celebrities. For example, you can win a role appearing in the next movie from Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio, offer you a shopping spree and make TikTok with Charli + Dixie, have a right to the coming of Justin Bieber home for a mini concert or a concert of the Chainsmokers from behind the scenes. It is necessary to give at least $ 10 to participate in the draw.