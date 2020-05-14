Leonardo DiCaprio – bio, and any news

Leonardo DiCaprio was born in Los Angeles, California, on November 11, 1974. Very early attracted by artistic environment, the young man is not slow to start his career, and appears in several television series, including ” What’s new, doctor ? “, in which he played the role of Luke Brower when he was 13 years old. For the cinema, the film ” Gilbert Grape, Lasse Hallström, earned him a nomination for the best supporting role at the oscars and Golden Globes in 1994. From there, the list of its success becomes never-ending, but we can’t not mention his role in “Titanic” James Cameron. Released in 1997, this film smashed all attendance records on the planet, and made Leonardo DiCaprio a star, just as Kate Winslet evolves to its sides. Therefore, all of the greatest filmmakers compete, starting with Martin Scorsese, but also Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, Christopher Nolan… He also has two nominations for the best actor oscar in 2005 for “Aviator” and in 2007 for ” Blood Diamond “. The beginning of the years 2010 count of hits such as ” Inception “, ” J. Edgar “, “Django Unchained” and ” the great Gatsby “. We can’t count the conquests of Leonardo DiCaprio : he notably attended the supermodels Bridget Hall, Amber Valetta, Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli. He is in a relationship with actress Blake Lively since 2011.