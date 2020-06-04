Leonardo DiCaprio cast in the next Scorsese !

Leonardo DiCaprio will play in the next Scorsese. The actor will have a role of anti-hero and he will play alongside Robert de Niro.

For years, Leonardo DiCaprio went on to major film roles. Soon, the actor will play in a Scorsese, and he is going to put themselves in the shoes of an anti-hero.

There are few, fans of Leonardo DiCaprio have been able to see the actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to Tarantino. The actor had starred with Brad Pitt and the duo has known a big cardboard box.

Nevertheless, it seems that Tarantino and Scorsese are snapped up DiCaprio and they want it in their movies. So, Scorsese decided to make a new film with the actor and we already know more about his role.

After having played in Shutter Island or even in The Wolf of Wall Street, Leonardo DiCaprio is going to play in Killers of the Flower Moon. The film adapts the book by David Grann. This film marks the sixth collaboration of Scorsese and DiCaprio.

As well, Killers of the Flower Moon will stage John Edgar Hoover, future head of the FBI that investigates murders of indians in Oklahoma in the 1920s.

Leonardo DiCaprio in the skin of a anti hero !

We already know that Robert De Niro will play William Hale,” the king of the hills Osages“. It is therefore at the origin of many murders. For his part, Leonardo DiCaprio had to play John Edgar Hoover but Scorsese has reviewed the script.

Scorsese does not seem to see DiCaprio in the shoes of a cop for his next film. Because of this, it changed the angle of the film and Leonardo will play the nephew of De Niro. The character no longer supports the actions of his uncle and he has remorse.

Thus, Martin Scorsese wants make a film more intimate which highlights the strained relationship between an uncle and his nephew. And then, this helps especially to Leonardo DiCaprio to play a role of anti-hero and the fans will love.

Fans of the actor will therefore be able to see it in all its splendor. The latter will be torn and tormented and it is clear that he is going to have to make difficult choices in the face of Robert De Niro. This promises a great role for DiCaprio, and we already look forward to see the duo in the film.

