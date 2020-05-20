Leonardo DiCaprio, Celine Dion, Elizabeth II… a graphic designer is “asking” the stars with a younger version of themselves

On Instagram, the designer Dutch Ard Gelinck has made a speciality of a type of photo montages a little special : it is “ask” celebrities, such as Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Celine Dion, the queen Elizabeth II, with their “me” younger. The result is stunning.

Magic of Photoshop, you’d see pictures of two friends, sometimes side-by-side, sometimes arm-in-arm. Except that this is only an illusion. It is in fact the same star, but at two different epochs : the a the watch as it is today, as it was during his youth (childhood, adolescence, or even sometimes the beginning of their career). Of what to observe clearly their physical evolution in the space of several decades.

Singers, actors, athletes… The artist Ard Gelinck not forget anyone, much to the delight of its approximately 260.000 followers on Instagram. All of these fixtures, ranging from Cristiano Ronaldo to Pink, passing by Michelle Obama, are available on his accountbut we have selected a few for you.