Leonardo DiCaprio commits to save the gorillas of the Congo

This is far from the first time that the famous actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s commitment to the environment. However, this time, it’s a little different. In fact, the star has decided to rescue the gorillas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It must be said that the situation is absolutely terrible and that it must act more quickly to save the animals. What the actor has not hesitated to do, and it is to his credit.

A terrible situation

Leonardo DiCaprio has decided to formally support the National Park of Virunga, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The latter has unfortunately been severely affected in the last month, following an attack by a rebel group in rwanda. It is the oldest nature reserve in Africa, famous in particular for the gorilla population.

Unfortunately, during this attack, twelve rangers are dead. Leonardo DiCaprio has decided to give a gift of $ 2 million with Earth Alliance, an organization he co-founded. He wanted to commit formally to denounce these atrocities. It wishes to support the nature reserve, and protect the gorillas who usually live there in peace, in their natural environment.

A very nice gesture

Leonardo DiCaprio has expressed on the subject on the BBC News :” I had the great honor to meet and support the beautiful and great team of Virunga in their fight against the illegal extraction of oil in 2013. Virunga is an urgent need of finance in order to protect the threatened population of mountain gorillas and support the rangers and their families who have fallen during the exercise of their duty, but also to help in the prevention of diseases. “

It is important to know that the National Park of Virunga is also in big trouble. It was closed because of the pandemic of sars Coronavirus. The revenues from tourism are therefore reduced to nil. The gorillas also share 98 % of their DNA with humans and are thus directly threatened by the Covid-19. It was high time to act. Big congratulations to Leonardo DiCaprio.