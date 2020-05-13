As we continue to watch with horror the amazonian forest consumed by flames, a lot of people are still wondering what could be done to save the planet. And it seems that Leonardo DiCaprio has the answer…
In fact, the actor was keen to support an organization aimed to help the authorities to fight the fires that inflame the Amazon, aka” the lungs of the world “.
Earth Alliance, an organization that was launched in July with Leonardo DiCaprio and mark a joint commitment to tackle threats interlaced donated $ 5 million of that will go to five local organizations that are directly related to the fight against the fire collective.
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio donates $ 5 million to fight the fires in the Amazon. Credit : Shutterstock
But the movie star did not just merely give the money, he also wanted to give some advice to the public, so that they too can help. He therefore wrote on Instagram last week :
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging, news agencies and influencers. Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate gold reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis : @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
“ The brazilian Amazon, home to 1 million natives and 3 million species, burned for more than two weeks in a row. There were 74000 fires since the beginning of the year, an increase of 84% compared to the same period last year, it’s amazing” before continuing, “Without the Amazon, we can not keep the warming of the Earth in failure. The Amazon needs more than our prayers […] continue to share messages, to mark the media organizations and influencers, VOTE for leaders who will understand the urgency of our climate crisis and who are ready to take bold action ! “
There has been over 72000 fires in the Amazon this year, an alarming number, and that had never been recorded before. It becomes urgent to intervene in order to recover the lungs in good health…