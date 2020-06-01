Leonardo DiCaprio engaged to Camila Morrone ?

Things seem to be more and more serious between Leonaro DiCaprio and Camila Morrone. The actor him-he spent the ring finger ?

Leonardo DiCaprio has he turned a corner in his relationship ? In fact, new rumors suggest that the actor has spent the ring finger of Camila Morrone. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Could it be that Leonardo DiCaprio has celebrated his engagement in the greatest of secrets ? This is a new rumor that runs around the actor in the Wolf of Wall Street.

In effect, the idyll between DiCaprio and Camila Morrone raises a lot of gossip. To the point where some think things are much more serious than at the beginning of their relationship.

Between may and December of last year, it seems to have taken a different turn. Although Leonardo DiCaprio either older than the mother of Camila…

Yes, at just 22 years of age, Camila Morrone seems to spin the perfect love with one of the most famous actors of Hollywood. According to a source Celebrity Insiderany door to believe that the wedding is on the horizon.

“Leo is a new man “, tells the story of this one. “He is finally ready to ask. It revolves even more around the other girls now, it only has eyes for Camila “continues the source close to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio: ready to overcome another hurdle in his relationship with Camila Morrone ?

This mysterious source also specifies that if no wedding date has been announced, it is “due to the pandemic,”. It advance also a marriage date to “the next year “.

That being said, these info are to be taken with a grain of saltas the two lovebirds seems to be a bit discreet about their relationship. Even if they both passed their quarantine together.

Also, the paparazzi have caught on the spotin trying to walk their dog, decked out both masks. Remains to be seen if Leonardo DiCaprio will be true not of the church at the side of Camila Morrone or not. Case to follow !

