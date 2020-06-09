Leonardo DiCaprio expresses himself in full Black Lives Matter !

On his account Instagram, Leonardo DiCaprio shared a photo where he décié to comment on the racism-in-full-Black Lives Matter!

Since the death of George Floyd, of stars, are expressed on the social networks. This is also the case of Leonardo DiCaprio. Last Tuesday also marked the Black Out Tuesday. The goal? Posted a picture in the black background on Instagram for the Black Lives Matter.

If until then, Leonard DiCaprio had not taken the floor on this subject, this is no longer the case. In fact, he decided to speak out on racism full Black Lives Matter.

This Friday, June 5, Leonard DiCaprio has posted a new photo on his account Instagram. He posted a snapshot on a black background with the writing “I commit to listening. Learn. And take action “ . A phrase heavy with meaning that made the buzz from his fans.

In the caption of his photo to Instagram, Leonardo DiCaprio said: “I am committed to listen, learn and act. I am determined to put an end to the deprivation of rights of the American black. It is present for too long “ .

Leonardo DiCaprio asks its fans to engage with him against racism

Leonardo DiCaprio has also added: “I will support the individuals, organizations. But also the coalitions that are committed to providing a long-term change. I will make a personal donation to each of the following organizations “ .

Finally, Leonardo DiCaprio has also asked his fans: “Please join me to follow. And learn from the organizations below “ . With her photo, he has collected more than 649 000 “likes” in eight hours on the part of its fans.

Dan comments, these last have, moreover, not fail to congratulate the man. It must be said that they are very happy to see that a personality as important to speak on a very current topic.