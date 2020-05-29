Leonardo DiCaprio has been working with Apple for the next movie !

According to Vulture, Apple will collaborate with Martin Scorsese for his next movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro

6 times. 6 time that Leonardo Dicaprio and Martin Scorsese work together. Although this, the 6th time is not yet totally confirmed, this should indeed be done. In effect, the duo will once again work hand in hand for a project in collaboration with Apple with the title Killers of the Flower moon.

Before that, the duo had already decided to lend strong hand for 5 other films that we may almost be called a masterpiece. The first being Gang of New York in 2002. First draft of a long list. A list follows with Aviator and the brilliant The Infiltrator in 2006.

We had to wait 4 years to see a new collaboration between DiCaprio and Scorsese. In fact, the latter deciding to give him the first role of its excellent film Shutter Island. Before you do that again, in 2013, to The Wolf of Wall Street.

In short, the collaboration between the two men we offer always, or almost, a great movie. This is why, so we are waiting, with impatience, the new project of the director which is expected to land in cinemas in some time.

Because yes, the future film of DiCaprio and his / her mentor should out in cinemas in addition to being on Apple+ according to our colleagues of GQ.

DiCaprio is working with Apple and Scorsese

The media that know that, the firm at the apple would have put the hand to the pocket in order to convince Paramount. The film’s budget of around the $ 200 million.

Still, if a settlement agreement had been found between Apple, DiCaprio and Martin, all this small world has yet to convince Paramount. In fact, the studio is the only one able to give the green light. Given that it will distribute the project internationally.

Remains to be seen whether the studio is said ready to this collaboration between the mark of Steve Jobs and two of the monsters in the big screen. In MCEwe believe that it would be a mistake not to accept it.

In reality, we dream to see a new collab between DiCaprio and the director of The Irishman. We fingers crossed for that to happen.

