Leonardo DiCaprio has inspired Katy Perry for “Teenage Dream” !

What is the movie with Leonardo Dicaprio has inspired by Katy Perry for her song “Teenage Dream” ? MCE TV gives you more details !

“Teenage Dream” is one of the songs the most popular singer Katy Perry. It describes very well our loves of adolescence like no other song.

Fans of the singer know that this last was inspired by the youth of Bonnie McKee. Indeed it is one of the employees of Katy Perry.

Like many young teenage girls, Bonnie had a small crush for Leonardo Dicaprio. Moreover, it is one of his films that inspired the two young women to the writing of ” Teenage Dream “.

In fact, Bonnie McKee was inspired by her own past to write the song. What is not at all surprising.

Leonardo DiCaprio: the crush of teens

McKee admits, therefore, be inspired of his own crush for Leonardo DiCaprio to write the song. “I thought of my own adolescence. I remember I was watching Romeo+Juliet, and I dreamed of Leo “.

In fact, Leonardo DiCaprio played a lead role in the film. At the time he was still very young.

In effect, he was only 22 years old at the time of the shooting of the film. And the young Leonardo DiCaprio in was a dream more than one !

And what better than Romeo and Juliet to talk about love ! It is therefore no surprise that a film like this inspires songs such as ” Teenage Dream “.

Katy Perry also co-wrote the song. The singer says they loved working on it.

In fact, at the time it was in Santa Barbara. Moreover, it is here that the singer grew up and started his career.

So it was normal to feel a certain nostalgia by writing the chanson. This is logical !

As well, a song about the amourettes of youth was a subject that spoke to the whole world ! Thank You Leo.

