Leonardo DiCaprio has put a big wind to Chris Hemsworth !

According to his personal coach, Chris Hemsworth would have made a huge wind from Leonardo DiCaprio, a few years ago

No disrespect to Thor ! Person, except Leonardo DiCaprio. In fact, the actor would have, in spite of himself, snubbed Chris Hemsworth several years ago, putting a huge wind.

Like what, the Norse God of thunder does not seem to impress everyone. He knows how to use his hammer asgardien or not, it seems do a lot more afraid to Thanos the actor featured Titanic or Wolf of Wall Street.

It is not we who say it, but our colleagues from Melty. In fact, the media has relayed a info given by the coach staff of the former brother-in-law of Miley Cyrus. It telling, therefore, an “encounter” failed between her foal and Leonardo DiCaprio 2013. While the whole world was in Japan for the promotion of the second pane Thor.

Because yes, according to Luke Zoccki, Chris would be a big fan of Leo. This is why he would have asked him to have a ” moment “with him: “Try me have it, I’d like to drink a beer with him “ .

However, Leonardo Dicaprio would never have responded to ” the call “. Worse still, it would have put a big wind a few days after.

Chris Hemsworth snubbed by Leonardo DiCaprio

But Chris is not the type to let go of the case. In fact, even after a refusal on the part of his ” idol “, he wanted to continue trying his luck. This is why he would have decided to wait for the actor in the lobby of the hotel, two days later.

His coach, telling the scene: “We were in the lobby of the hotel. It was like a scene in slow motion. I remember that Chris has praised Leonardo DiCaprio. As a sign of the hand very slow. “ .

However, this sign of the hand would never have been noticed. Given that Luke Zoccki also added: “I turned around and I saw DiCaprio in the process of walking surrounded by 15 guys and it is just past, right in front of Chris. It was embarrassing’ .

An anecdote rather amusing. But now that “Thor” is someone known in the community, Leo could no longer ignore it in the future. We look forward to seeing their next meeting to find out.

