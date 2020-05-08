Leonardo DiCaprio has really burned stuntmen on the set of the latest Tarantino

Cinema and Docu

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen last summer with a lot of delight in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, the role of Rick Dalton, an actor in tv has-been.

Star of a TV series of western, actor fictional second area has also played in The 14 Fists of McCluskeya fake movie where he fights with a flame-thrower on the nazis. For the needs of a few scenes, DiCaprio has had to learn to manipulate the machine.

“I started to feel bad for them “

The american star recalls this week in the columns of Variety the first day of shooting where he used the weapon has been” very difficult “. The actor was instructed to use the flame-thrower in the direction of several stuntmen came to shoot the film in the film The 14 Fists of McCluskey.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4tKuIHk6C8

” I really had to shoot them with a real flame-thrower and burn them. I started to feel bad for them, but after I felt really bad for me, because the fire blew in the direction of my face. I have had migraines the next day. I knew I was going to have to play again with the flame-thrower, but luckily the second time was held in the open air, thank god. “

Present at the meeting with VarietyBrad Pitt is mocked by his co-star :” I laugh when I saw on the sheet-of-service ‘training for flame-thrower’. I knew it would be horrible ! “