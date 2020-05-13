Leonardo DiCaprio he thinks that Jack could be saved to the…

For more than twenty years, fans of the movie Titanic ask this question : is that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) would have been able to survive if Rose (Kate Winslet) had helped him to climb on his raft of fortune (a door, for that matter) ? Students have proven that yes and so, as ever, the poor boy would not have had to die of cold ; and as for the director, James Cameron, he explained that no, simply because the death of Jack… was provided in the scenario.

On the same subject



But in the mind of the person concerned, Leonardo DiCaprio ? While he was in the interview with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for the film’s promotion Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a reporter from MTV asked him the question-that-kills : “Biggest controversy in the history of cinema of all time : Jack would have had to place on the door at the end of Titanic ?”

Even Brad Pitt questions

“Oh my God, I thought about it, I remember having cried all the tears of my body when I was a little girl”, meets Margot. “I have no comment to make”, “replied Leonardo, amused. Brad, himself, to find it funny “I’m going to have to take a look. That’s for sure”, has fun there. “This is the biggest controversy in the history modern cinema”resumes Margot. “Of all time”adds Leo.

“Would you, could you slide over ? You could have it or not ?”the teases Brad. “No comment”laughs Leo. “Thou hast spoken of at the time ? Genre : it is necessary to change the size of the door…”, the queries again Margot. “As I said, I have no comment to make”. “It is the magic of cinema, my friends, the magic of cinema”, concludes Brad.

——————-

To read also :

Quiz : are you an expert on Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt ?

Titanic : an actor tells the story of the filming epic, a cult scene

9 couples of romantic movies that might never exist