Leonardo DiCaprio : his girlfriend Camila Morrone evokes their 23-year gap

Leonardo DiCaprio is known to have always been companions, younger than himself. For the past twenty years, the favorite actor Martin Scorsese, lived relationships with several models, although it is not hard. Between 2000 and 2005, he forms a couple glamour with Gisele Bündchen before you live another great story with Bar Refaeli from 2005 to 2009, then from 2010 to 2011. Come thick and fast, then multiple conquests until his encounter with the model Camila Morrone by the end of 2017. At the age of 22 years, the young woman began a career as an actress and will be the poster of “Mickey and the Bear” on February 12, 2020 in France.

Camila Morrone wants to make a name for himself

In an interview with the “Los Angeles Times”, Camila Morrone is entrusted on the age difference she shared with the actor of 45 years. While their 23-year gap gives rise to criticism, the top model defended : “there are so many relationships in Hollywood, and in the history of the world, where people have a great number of years apart. I think that everyone should be able to be with who he wants”. The one that was born in 1997, when Leonardo DiCaprio has enjoyed success with “Titanic,” included, however, the curiosity of some people : “I understand people, myself, I would be curious…”. But what wants to Camila Morrone, it is not only to be associated with the actor. “More people will see my films, the most I will ever me create an identity outside of my relationship”, she assured.

