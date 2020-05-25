Leonardo DiCaprio : his girlfriend Camila Morrone made a sensation with the perfect look of the season

She made her arms as a dummy and dream of a career as an actress. Camila Morrone 21-year-old is also an it-girl. With almost two million followers on Instagram, it proves that it is not that the girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, but that it asserts itself in several registers. It imposes its will mode, it inspires beauty. Makeup sophisticated, eyebrows provided and mouth dew… Camila Morrone is the brown spicy which is distinguished by its elegance. Different tastes in fashion are no exception. Proof if any was needed, his last look. Silhouette evanescent and parts sprung, Camila Morrone walking down the streets of New York with a look sharp. The city is stricken with a cold, almost winter. Not what scare argentina who is tune with style. His combo ? A total look camel. Sweater turtleneck, ruched skirt at the waist, blazer long jacket on the shoulders, great vintage boots and a small bag with… Camila Morrone out the palette of fall, and the outfit that goes with it. A look casual chic signed Max Mara.

The camel, the shade timeless

The camel is the perfect option for a winter look. Between the nude and dark brown to light this shade soft grants our desires. Its timeless colour that comes back every season. Natural color and minimalist desire, she sailed on the tender, the chic and the sleek. It plays on the contrasts to match a denim, leather, or even scratches. What warm up our pace, with refinement in the heart of the winter.

Camila Morrone total look camel ©Backgrid USA / Bestimage