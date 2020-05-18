Leonardo DiCaprio : how he went from the image of teenager beautiful…

True film icon, Leonardo DiCaprio is also a leader in the fight against global warming.
1996. Leonardo DiCaprio then 22 years of age, is revealed by interpreting Romeo in the film Romeo + Juliet. A few months later, he became a a true hollywood movie star being the star of Titanic of James Cameron. Very helped by his physical advantageous (and his talent), Leonardo DiCaprio went on to success in the early 2000s : The Beach, Gang of New York, The Infiltrator…
At the same time, the american actor based its foundation objective of which is to protect the environment. In twenty years, more than $ 80 million that have been brought together for environmental causes. The figurehead of the fight against global warming, Leonardo DiCaprio is even called messenger of peace on climate change by Ban Ki-moon, secretary-general of the United Nations in 2014. He met so many world leaders (Vladimir Putin, the Pope…) to raise awareness of this disaster.
Star of the cinema and leader of the fight against global warmingLeonardo DiCaprio doing very well, these two caps. And in 2015, his two lives mix when he played Hugh Glass in the film The Revenant. Made in the mountains of Canada, the filming had to be stopped because the snow is missing, global warming requires.
Naturally, it is this subject that it evokes when it receives an Oscar, the first of his prodigious career, for her performance in the film of Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu : “The warming is real, it took place in this very moment. It poses the most urgent for our species as a whole. We need to work together and stop putting this issue to a later time”.


Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio in “Romeo and Juliet” in 1996


Leonardo DiCaprio in “The beach” in 2000


Leonardo DiCaprio in “The beach” in 2000


Leonardo DiCaprio at the Cannes film Festival in 2002


Leonardo DiCaprio at the Cannes film Festival in 2007


Leonardo DiCaprio at the photocall of “Lies of state” in 2008


Leonardo DiCaprio at the photocall of “Inception” in 2010


Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in “Titanic” in 2012


Leonardo DiCaprio at the Cannes film Festival in 2013


Leonardo DiCaprio (best actor Oscar for the film “The Revenant”) in Hollywood on February 28, 2016


Leonardo DiCaprio and Ban Ki-Moon pose with Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, coordinator of the association of peul women aboriginal people of Chad, and Gertrude Clement (UNICEF) at the conference on the “Paris Climate Agreement” at the United Nations in New York on April 22, 2016


Leonardo DiCaprio at the conference on the “Paris Climate Agreement” at the United Nations in New York on April 22, 2016


Leonardo DiCaprio at the premiere of the documentary “Before the flood” at the theatre du Chatelet in Paris on 17 October 2016


Leonardo DiCaprio and Ban Ki-moon to the presentation of the documentary “Before the Flood” at Nasa headquarters in New York on 20 October 2016


Leonardo DiCaprio is going to finance, in part, with mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto a project to protect the gulf of Mexico on June 7, 2017


Leonardo DiCaprio during a telethon on September 12, 2017 in New York


Leonardo DiCaprio during the Goed Geld Gala in Amsterdam on February 15, 2018


First official photo of the new film by Quentin Tarantino “It was a time in Hollywood” with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio on the 27th of June 2018