Leonardo DiCaprio in 3 duos cults

In “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino, which comes out in hall Wednesday 14th of August 2019, Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time gives the answer to Brad Pitt. A tandem ultra-charismatic and already iconic, which offers the opportunity to come back on 3 duos cults of the film involving the actor from “Titanic”.

With Matt Damon in “The Departed”

Third collaboration between the hollywood star and film director Martin Scorsese, “The Departed” sets scene Leonardo DiCaprio in the skin of an undercover agent within a criminal network, and Matt Damon in that of a member of this network, infiltrated the police. A surprising duo completed by a bunch of actors confirmed as a Jack Nicholson-in-chief of the organized crime in Boston, or Mark Wahlberg as sergeant.

With Tom Hanks in “Stop me if you can”

Released in 2003 and directed by Steven Spielberg, the film “Stop me if you can” draws its true strength of the duo formed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. The first plays Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man, an expert in identity theft, the second FBI agent Carl Hanratty, who eventually will become his friend and by the recruit.

With Kate Winslet in “Titanic”

Directed by James Cameron and released in 1997, “Titanic”, a cult movie with 11 Oscars, has revealed the duo formed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Friends in the city since the shooting, the two stars have captured the imagination of millions of viewers with their love story as romantic as it is tragic. The tandem has found 11 years later in “The Wedding rebels” from Sam Mendes.