Leonardo DiCaprio is committed to ” listen, learn and act “

For a few days, on social networks, but also in the street, many celebrities are mobilized in support of the movement Black Lives Matter and are demanding justice after the death of George Floyd. Among them, Leonardo DiCaprio, who shared Friday a message engaged on Instagram in which he announces to take action against the racism that affects the black community.
The American actor has released a black and white image, where we can read: “I am committed to listen, learn, and act”. “I am determined to put an end to the marginalization of the American black, which has existed for too long,” he says in the caption.
Leonardo DiCaprio, 45 years, ensures that it will support “the people, the organizations and coalitions that are committed to making long-term changes”.
The Hollywood star said that she will make a “personal donation” to several associations: the Color of Change, Fair Fight Action, The NAACP, and the Equal Justice Initiative. The actor then invited its nearly 44 million subscribers to do the same.
Drake, John Boyega and Ariana Grande
John Boyega is also part of the personalities who lend their influence to the movement, Black Lives Matter. On Wednesday, the star of the latest trilogy Star Wars was at Hyde Park, London, to protest against police violence against Black people. Ariana Grande, Nick Cannon, Paris Jackson, or Emily Ratajkowski have also expressed, in the United States.
Other artists were also required to financially contribute to the good cause and make a difference, by donating to various organizations or associations. Among them, the rapper Drake, The Weeknd, the model Chrissy Teigen or the film-maker JJ Abrams.