Leonardo DiCaprio is supporting the “walk for the forests of Romania

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has shared, on his account Instagram, a message from Greenpeace on “Marșul juegos de Păduri”, a march to save the forests of Romania, which took place on Sunday evening last, in Bucharest and in several cities of the country.

account instagram Leonardo Dicaprio

“More than 4,000 people marched yesterday evening (a publication of Greenpeace Monday) in the streets of Bucharest, calling on the ministry of Forests of the Water of Romania to put an end to the illegal exploitation and to the effective protection of the last virgin forests of Europe. Similar protests were held in several cities of the country.

Every year, 38 million cubic metres of wood disappear from the forests of romania. Most of the trees are cut illegally. Hundreds of attacks have also occurred in these forests in two forest guards were brutally killed, because they protected the natural heritage.

Of the Amazon Romania, the attacks against defenders of forests is growing. We must protect the forests and the people who defend them, ” said the leaders of Greenpeace.

The sharing of the actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who was very involved in his fight for the environment across the planet, has collected more than 159,000 “likes” and over 1,000 comments.

facebook greenpeace Romania

Source DIgi24