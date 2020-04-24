Leonardo DiCaprio launches a new foundation !

On social networks, Leonardo DiCaprio said he launched a new foundation to the topic of the Covid-19. His fans are thrilled !
In these times quite complicated, many associations see the light of day on social networks, in particular to help those in need because of the covid-19. For his part, Leonardo DiCaprio had decided to launch a new foundation.
Eager to make a difference in the world, Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to launched a asso. The purpose of this last ? Help families affected by the covid-19. It is on the social networks that man has given info.
Two days ago, Leonardo DiCaprio has posted a new photo on his account Instagram. He also unveiled the name of its asso. Titled ” America’s Food Fund“it enables the support the families in need.
In the caption of his photo to Instagram, he had also entrusted to his fans : “In the Face of this crisis, of assos as World Central Kitchen and Feeding America we were all inspired “.
Leonardo DiCaprio wants to help the families in need thanks to donations
Leonardo DiCaprio has also added : “Above all, by their desire to feed the most vulnerable people in need. I thank them for their work on the 1st line “.
The actor has also revealed : “They deserve all our support. Today we helped at the beginning of America’s Food Fund. The Fund is designed to help those in need” .
He also explained : ” Especially the children who depend on school lunch programs. Low-income families. The elderly. But also for individuals who face labor disruptions “.
Finally, it has also entrusted it : “100% of donations will go to Feeding America and WCKitchen. We also know that asking for monetary donations is difficult for many people in these times “.
Finally, the man has held : “But if you can, please join me. Make a donation to : Americas Food Fund “. With her photo, he has collected more than 169 000 “likes” from its fans. These are very proud of this cause.
