Leonardo DiCaprio launches a new foundation !

On social networks, Leonardo DiCaprio said he launched a new foundation to the topic of the Covid-19. His fans are thrilled !

In these times quite complicated, many associations see the light of day on social networks, in particular to help those in need because of the covid-19. For his part, Leonardo DiCaprio had decided to launch a new foundation.

Eager to make a difference in the world, Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to launched a asso. The purpose of this last ? Help families affected by the covid-19. It is on the social networks that man has given info.

Two days ago, Leonardo DiCaprio has posted a new photo on his account Instagram. He also unveiled the name of its asso. Titled ” America’s Food Fund“it enables the support the families in need.

In the caption of his photo to Instagram, he had also entrusted to his fans : “In the Face of this crisis, of assos as World Central Kitchen and Feeding America we were all inspired “ .

Leonardo DiCaprio wants to help the families in need thanks to donations

Leonardo DiCaprio has also added : “Above all, by their desire to feed the most vulnerable people in need. I thank them for their work on the 1st line “ .

The actor has also revealed : “They deserve all our support. Today we helped at the beginning of America’s Food Fund. The Fund is designed to help those in need” .

He also explained : ” Especially the children who depend on school lunch programs. Low-income families. The elderly. But also for individuals who face labor disruptions “ .

Finally, it has also entrusted it : “100% of donations will go to Feeding America and WCKitchen. We also know that asking for monetary donations is difficult for many people in these times “ .

Finally, the man has held : “But if you can, please join me. Make a donation to : Americas Food Fund “ . With her photo, he has collected more than 169 000 “likes” from its fans. These are very proud of this cause.

Tags : announcement – association – confidence – covid-19 – pride – foundation – instagram – leonardo dicaprio – revelation