Leonardo DiCaprio offers $ 5 million to amazonian tribes

Via its new foundation Earth Alliance, the actor of 44 years has offered the sum of five million dollars to aboriginal communities and their local partners who work for the protection of the amazonian biodiversity.

Its role as a messenger peace for the UN, with as priority the fight against global warming in her heart. Appalled by the situation in the Amazon, the actor Leonardo DiCaprio has decided to take action by releasing an emergency fund of five million dollars through its new foundation, Earth Alliance, which was created in July with the wife of the american billionaire, Steve Jobs and the philanthropist Brian Sheth.

The entire donation will be donated “to the indigenous communities and their local partners who work for the protection of the amazonian biodiversity”, can we read on the account Instagram of the actor of 44 years. According to CNNthese partners are to the numbers five and three of them are working alongside the Kayapo, the tribe of the media coverage Cacique Raoni, who continues to travel in the world to alarm the policies on the dire situation in the Amazon.

Read :With Bolsonaro, “the people of Raoni is in danger”

Brazil snubs the g-7

Shortly before Leonardo DiCaprio, the group of French luxury LVMH had announced that he was going to support the fight against the fires in the Amazon to the tune of 10 million euros. LVMH has “decided to join this approach by contributing 10 million euros to which must be a collective effort”, had stated the company in a press release, citing CEO Bernard Arnault and Yann Arthus-Bertrand, a photographer known for his aerial views of the planet and a member of the board of directors of the group.

Earlier Monday, the G7 convened a summit in Biarritz has promised to release emergency $ 20 million (17,94 million euros) to send aircraft water bombers fight fires in the Amazon. A sum of money that Brazil has refused in the night of Monday to Tuesday, claiming that the fires in the Amazon, which have even increased in the beginning of the week, were “under control”.