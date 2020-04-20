Leonardo DiCaprio offers you to play in his next movie !

You are dreaming to meet Leonardo DiCaprio and turn in a movie to his sides ? Now it is possible ! With Robert De Niro, they will randomly draw a donor to the fight against the Covid-19 and the lucky winner will be able to become a star. Check out this announcement in the video below :

You can do two birds with one stone : a good action and an early career in Hollywood. In fact, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have made a proposal amazing internet : playing in a film with their sides against a donation for the fight against the sars coronavirus.

Pay for the coronavirus, playing with Leonardo DiCaprio

The campaign #AllinChallenge calls on celebrities to get involved in the fight against the coronavirus by imagining a unique experience. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro you are offering participate in the prize pool to fight against the coronavirus. Among the donors, they will conduct a random draw. The lucky winner will win then role in their next film Killers of the flower Moon directed by Martin Scorsese. This film tells the story of the killing of an indian tribe in the 1920s, following the discovery of oil on their land.

” We will be at the poster of a film titled Killers of the Flower Moon. If you’ve ever wondered what it felt like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance “said the actor Titanic in a video. To participate appointment HERE.

A meal with the stars

As a bonus, you’ll have the chance to spend a meal exception. You will be in the company of Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese. The money paid will be used to provide assistance to disadvantaged populations, very impacted by the crisis of the Covid-19. Other stars who have offered amazing experiences. You can win a private show with Justin Bieber, or even a meeting with the star of basketball Magic Johnson.

