Leonardo DiCaprio rescues a man from drowning : the survivor book a troubling testimony

The end of 2019, a Frenchman, was saved from drowning and sharks by the yacht of a certain Leonardo DiCaprio. Today, the survivor takes the word in the press, and book a troubling testimony.

December 2019, while the whole of France is preparing to celebrate the year-end holiday season, a Christmas story invites you in the press, under the heading people. A certain Victor found himself saved from drowning (and hungry sharks) by the yacht of Leonardo DiCaprio. Fallen into the water not far from Saint Barthelemy is a luxurious sailing boat, the young man has spent nearly eleven hours to wait for relief. Started very late, the call for help is intercepted by the captain of the yacht rented by Leonardo DiCaprio. After being sidetracked to reach the area where Victor had fallen, the captain of the yacht ended up finding Victor alive, not far from the island of Saba. In the Face of this announcement, many media reported the story, making it pass Leonardo DiCaprio as the savior of the Caribbean. But maybe not that much. In the edition of Press Ocean release this Friday, January 24, 2020, Victor is on his rescue unhoped-for and book a testimony… overwhelming.

The truth about this rescue at sea

Interviewed by Press OceanVictor wants only one thing, now that he is back home : to find her anonymity. He admits without any hesitation, this case the “drunk a little bit. “” I’m tired of all the calls, said the young man in the daily life in nantes. There are even Youtube channels that offer me money to tell what happened ! “ The story of his rescue off the coast of Saint Bathélemy, Victor the book Press Ocean without claiming the slightest euros. ” Leonardo DiCaprio was on the boat that picked me, yes, should be Victor. But I’ve never seen it ! “ What is afflicting those who – in good fans Titanic – viewed in this rescue a contrast of Leo on the waves.