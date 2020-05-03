Leonardo DiCaprio saves a Frenchman from drowning

On vacation in Saint Barthelemy for the year-end holiday season, the hollywood star has participated in the rescue of a French 24-year-old who was dropped to the water, according to information from the Sun and Daily Mail published on 9 January.

On December 30, 2019, Leonardo DiCaprio was sailing off the coast of St. Barts with his girlfriend Camila Morrone and friends. The captain of the boat would have received a call regarding a man who fell from a cruise ship. In response, the star Titanic, who has been named the Oscars in 2020 in the category “Best actor” for his role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, has chosen to divert its trajectory to search for it.

Saved in extremis

The man had spent eleven hours in the water when he was found. He broke down in tears saying he had “going to die “. According to The Sunit is a French 24-year-old who was on a yacht in the Club Med when it is passed over edge, probably a result of too much consumption of alcohol. The captain“estimated his chances at one in a billion, as much as winning twice at the lottery “, reported a source to the tabloid british.

On the boat from Leonardo DiCaprio, the French had received food, water and dry clothes before being delivered to the coast guard. He certainly would have preferred to meet the american actor, in other circumstances !