Leonardo DiCaprio : these terrible accusations that Jair Bolsonaro door on him : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Beyond her brilliant film career, Leonardo DiCaprio shows a constancy quite unusual in its commitment to ecology. “Before becoming an actor, I wanted to be a biologist”, had he confided in an interview with It 2013. The favorite actor Martin Scorsese up regular funding to support programs that seek to preserve our planet. But today, a famous political leader dares to stand up against the green knight. Jair Bolsonaroa head of State of Brazil, comes from the hollywood actor in the face of its fans. “This guy, Leonardo DiCaprio, he is cool, isn’t it ? He gave the money to that the Amazon is burning“ he said at a conference. A few hours earlier, he had already contested the ex of Gisele Bundchen on Facebook : “Good blood, you contribute to lights of Amazonia !”

⋙ Titanic : the amazing technique of Kate Winslet to relax the atmosphere during the shooting of the nude scene with Leonardo DiCaprio

Jair Bolsonaro has not stopped there, as he has accused the actor of Titanic to participate in “a campaign against Brazil”. On his account Instagram, Leonardo DiCaprio has responded to these attacks virulent. A response discreet but that seems to be addressed to the brazilian president : “In this period of crisis to the Amazon, I support the brazilian people working for the preservation of the natural and cultural heritage. This commitment is necessary to preserve the environment. The future of ecosystems is at stake, and I am proud to be alongside the groups that protect them. Although they have support, we have not funded the targeted organizations. I remain determined to support all indigenous communities in brazil, local governments, scientists, educators, and the public at large, who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of the amazon, and the future of the brazilian people”

Has to read also : Jacques Chirac : this mistress which had the favours of another president of the Republic