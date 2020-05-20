Leonardo DiCaprio to the rescue of the Virunga national park, congolese

Leonardo DiCaprio launches this week a cry from the heart.

Involved for years with a national park, the congolese, the Virunga National ParkLeonardo DiCaprio is redoubling its efforts and demand that other philanthropists after that it has been the theatre of a violent attack last April.

12 rangers have lost their lives during the attack at Virunga National Park, located in the Democratic republic of the Congo, and DiCaprio wants to educate the world about the situation.

” Virunga is in urgent need of funds to protect the population of mountain gorillas, to provide support to rangers and families of rangers who have fallen in the line of duty, and to provide essential assistance to the prevention efforts of the disease. It is critical that one gathers during this period of incredible crisis “said Leonardo DiCaprio in the media Variety.

According to the same source, DiCaprio has so far set up a fund of two million dollars (US), through his organization the Earth Alliance and two other partners.

Virunga National Park had found himself in a situation even more vulnerable than usual in the wake of its closure, in march last, in the margin of the pandemic.

A documentary on the national park, the congolese is also available on Netflixto learn more about the situation in which found animals, as well as the rangers for several years.