Leonardo DiCaprio with his sweetheart Camila Morrone at the Oscars, a first

Sunday, Leonardo DiCaprio was accompanied by his girlfriend, Camila Morrone during the evening of the Oscars.

This is a couple discreet, but their love story is not a secret for anyone. Especially not since the actress herself has discussed their relationship during an interview with the “Los Angeles Times” in December last year…

Sunday, 9 February 2020, Leonardo DiCaprio was and came up with his sweetheart of long standing, the actress Camila Morrone, during the Oscars in Los Angeles. Nominated in the category of best actor for his performance in “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood”, the actor of 45 years went home empty-handed, bowing in the face of Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), but took advantage of a pleasant time in the company of his girlfriend. If the lovebirds -who have been dating for two years – have not walked the red carpet together, this is coast to coast that they have taken place inside the evening.

Between them, this is serious

This is not the first time that Camila Morrone accompanies Leonardo DiCaprio at a formal event – she was at his side at the Cannes film Festival last year, sitting behind him in the Palais des Festivals for the screening of the film of Quentin Tarantino. Instead, this is the first time that she joins him at a party also publicized and prestigious. Proof that their story has nothing to do with love. Sublime, the 22-year old woman (to the poster for the independent film “Mickey and the Bear”, in theaters on February 12 in France) had opted for a long dress powdery pink Carolina Herrera, embellished with a adornment jewelry Tiffany & Co. Later, she went to the after-party of the magazine “Vanity Fair” in a black dress with sequins, adorned with jewelry Messika.

Camila Morrone at the after-party of the Oscars on February 9, 2020 © Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The last time Leonardo DiCaprio took a girlfriend to the Oscars goes back to the battery for fifteen years. In February 2005, he was actually accompanied by his sweetheart, the supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The couple had broken up ten months later.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen at the Oscars in 2005 © Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

