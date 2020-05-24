Leslie Jordan claims that Lady Gaga has ` mounted in the wood ” on the set of American Horror Story

2020-05-04 07:30:06

Leslie Jordan has claimed that Lady Gaga “had been mounted” into the wood to embody her character of the witch of the wood of the 16th century in “American Horror Story”.

The actor of “American Horror Story”, Leslie Jordan has claimed that Lady Gaga “the had risen and howled like a wolf” on the set.

The movie star, 65, has played the role of actor Ashley Gilbert, who plays the medium Cricket Marlowe, and has shared a stage during the sixth season, “ Roanoke ”, with the hitmaker “ Stupid Love, ” which depicted a witch of the wood in the 16th century .

And Leslie has revealed the strange way with which the singer and actress 34-year-old is entered in the character.

In a recent episode of his series Instagram “Pillow Talk”, the star of “Will & Grace” began by sharing that he knew right away that the star of “A Star Is Born” had been “wonderfully high.”

He said: “Pillow Talk! You know, I can tell when I meet you, in three minutes, how you were raised.

“When I met Lady Gaga on the set of ‘American Horror’ … beautifully high.”

He then sneezed and continued, “please, thank you.

“Beautiful girl. I was told to call Stephanie.”

Before continuing explaining the odd manner in which Gaga was preparing for their stage.

He recalled: “We had a scene where she was going to blow the fairy dust on my face, and then I reverse, blind me, sue me, and then me rolling and give me kicks.

“And then she was supposed to me to crouch down and cut me with a knife.”

The star of ‘Last Sharknado: It’s About Time’ was then stated that the singer of ‘a Million Reasons’ I had taken in the woods just before the shooting, and she said: ‘You know, I tend to sexualizing all of my partners of an actor.’ ”

He said: “I thought:” Where is this going? ” Well sweetheart, she gave me kicks, knocked me out, went to the ground and began to overlap … I don’t know what I was supposed to do!

“I’m just lying there and I thought:” How can I put myself in these situations? ” Yes. “

