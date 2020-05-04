Leslie Jordan shares a bizarre story about Lady Gaga on the board AHS

Leslie Jordan is back.
The 65 year-old man sharing a story hilarious and bizarre on his former Horror story american: Roanoke co-star Lady Gaga on Instagram when his series “Pillow Talk” on the social media platform.
“Pillow! You know, I can tell when I meet you, in three minutes, how you were raised. he started his first video on Instagrambefore sneeze and start all over again. “https://www.eonline.com/”Please, thank you. ‘A girl adorable. I was told to call Stephanie. “
Then, he explained a moment on the shelf in which the two were filming a scene together and he has been exposed to it unusual approach to the shoot.
“We had a scene where she was going to blow the fairy dust on my face, and then I reverse, blind me, sue me, and then I roll over, give me kicking.” it was explained in the second video. “And then she was supposed to me to crouch down and cut me with a knife.”
In a turn of events bizarre, the actress has shared that the pop star “took me into the woods just before the shooting, and she said: ‘You know, I tend to sexualizing all of my partners of an actor.” Https: //www.eonline .com / “
He continued, “I said to myself:” Where is this going? “Well sweetheart, she gave me kicks, knocked me out and went to the ground and began to overlap … I don’t know what I was supposed to do! I’m just lying there and I thought: “ How can I put myself in these situations? Yes. “
In April, our favorite star of social media, spoke with E! Jason Kennedy on Instagram Live about of his videos are iconic on the platform and how until recently, he didn’t even know what was meant by “viral” and “monetize”.
“I mean, I have been approached!” he explained to Kennedy. “I said: ‘Listen, I’m just doing it for fun, for free. And I have a big job, you know, Call me Kat. I have a great, great, great tv series to come on Fox. I don’t need, you know … I’ll be rich as s – t. “
He joked, “Until the guy down is finished … I’ll do it for fun and for free. After that, woo! All bets are off! I’ll be the biggest whore in Hollywood.”
If you can’t get enough of the videos of quarantine, Leslie Jordan, go here for our favorites.