Leslie Jordan shares a bizarre story about Lady Gaga on the board AHS

Leslie Jordan is back.

The 65 year-old man sharing a story hilarious and bizarre on his former Horror story american: Roanoke co-star Lady Gaga on Instagram when his series “Pillow Talk” on the social media platform.

"Pillow! You know, I can tell when I meet you, in three minutes, how you were raised. he started his first video on Instagram, before sneeze and start all over again. "Please, thank you. 'A girl adorable. I was told to call Stephanie. "

Then, he explained a moment on the shelf in which the two were filming a scene together and he has been exposed to it unusual approach to the shoot.

“We had a scene where she was going to blow the fairy dust on my face, and then I reverse, blind me, sue me, and then I roll over, give me kicking.” it was explained in the second video. “And then she was supposed to me to crouch down and cut me with a knife.”