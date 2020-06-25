Leslie Knope Amy Poehler was changed after season 1 to look less Silly

Parks and Recreation is one of the comedies of the most intelligent ever on broadcast television. Thousands of fans of consider the program as a paragon of intelligence and comedy, and the characters have become really iconic.

One of the most popular characters of Parks and Recreation’s Leslie Knope, deputy director of the Department of Parks and Recreation in a small town in Indiana. As described in Amy Poehler’s character of Leslie has immediately caused a sensation.

However, many of the most diehard fans of parks and recreation may not realize that Leslie has suffered a great change after the issuance of the first season of the show.

When he began, “the department of Parks and Recreation” on tv?

2009 was a great year for comedy television. Parks and Recreation, has made his first television at the beginning of 2009 and introduced an amazing cast of actors. Led by Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones and Aziz Ansari, among others, the series has also presented such stars as Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, and Paul Schneider. Parks and recreation has also played Chris Pratt, in his first television role in the foreground.

A political satire, which was also skillfully explored the relationships between the office of Parks and Recreation, has been a success almost immediately. Critics and fans have taken notice of the issue, and has won many awards and nominations during its tv broadcast.

Even politicians have loved the show and how it portrays the system. Through the years, the Parks and Recreation has received several prominent politicians to make appearances on the show, including Michelle Obama and John McCain. In 2015, Parks and Recreation, has ceased its activity, the stars of the realization of other projects.

Amy Poehler is best known under the name of Leslie Knope

Poehler was born in 1971 and is interested in the scene and the comedy from the beginning. Young women of the decade of the 90, Poehler has studied the art of comedy is improvised and co-founder of the comedy troupe improvised upright Citizens Brigade.

In 2001, Poehler joined the cast of the iconic show of skits from Saturday Night Live. Caused a sensation in the series and has participated in numerous sketches, the most popular of the series. She even co-hosted the segment on the popular “Weekend Update” for a period of time.

In 2008, Poehler took part in the series Parks and Recreation. In addition to playing in the series, was a producer and was directly involved in many of the creative decisions of the series. She has also written several episodes of the series through the years, becoming a triple threat for the tv comedy.

After the end of the series in 2015, Poehler has continued to work on a wide variety of other projects, but for many of his fans, Poehler will remain better known under the name of Leslie Knope.

How Leslie Knope has changed after the first season of “Parks and Recreation”?

The first season of a television program is often a process of trial and error. Several times, the producers and directors choose to change some elements of the story or the tone, and sometimes even play with the characters.

This was the case with the character of Leslie Knope. In the first season of Parks and Recreation, Leslie Knope has been perceived by some viewers for being too “crazy” to be credible.

In response, the showrunner Michael Schur has taken the decision to change the character of Knope and change the mode of representation. As Schur revealed: “Leslie read to the people – completely unintentionally – as a madman. It has never been our intention. We have always thought that she was very intelligent and good at his job. We realized that we had a little in a poor state. “

In the second season, Leslie Knope has emerged as much more professional and serious, and the viewers have responded positively.