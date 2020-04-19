“Let’s face this difficult time with solidarity”, asked Sheinbaum to One World: Together At Home.

Yesterday, the concert will be held A world: at home togetherannounced by the world health Organization, the Global Citizen Association and Lady Gaga, on the outbreak of coronavirus, which is rampant in the world.

The objective of the concert was to raise funds to support the anonymous heroes who fight against the pandemic coronavirus Covid-19, that is to say, all the medical staff confronted with this pandemic.

A world: at home together He had the presence of artists such as Elton John, Paul McCartney, The Killers, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, among others

After nearly three hours of transmission, the the event gave voz world leaders, and among them, participated in the Head of government of Mexico cityClaudia Sheinbaum and recognized the work of doctors, nurses, and employees of the health sector during the emergency.

He called on the citizens to cope with the pandemic, with solidarity and responsibility, as it is a “global crisis affecting 192 countries “,

I make the acknowledgements and the following calls to doctors, nurses and nurses, and, in general, to health workers, our highest recognition. To all citizens; “These are tough times we are facing. This challenge requires all the world, we there called upon to face in any liability to this health crisis which is a global health crisis that is already affecting 192 countries”, he said.

During this time, his counterparts Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state; Greg Fischer, mayor of Louisville, Kentucky; Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London; and Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York, also said a few words during the broadcast successful.

