Hundreds of artists and alert on the state of the music industry.

The new generation of artists such as Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith or Lewis Capaldi and the heavy weights of the environment, such as the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Iron Maiden, The Cure or even Celine Dion are joining together in an attempt to save the music industry from the uk and support the campaign #LetTheMusicPlay. In a open letter addressed to the minister of the british Culture, Oliver Dowden, they ask to come in aid to the sector affected. After the crisis of the Covid-19, concert halls are in great difficulty, 70% of them face closure without urgent support from the government.

The letter signed by over 1,500 artists is reminiscent of the economic weight of the industry : it has been reported that close to 5 million euros and insured 210 000 jobs in Britain in the year 2019. “As all sectors of the entertainment industry, the live music is proud to play a role in the national effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus and to ensure the safety of the people. But, without the end of the social distancing towards or financial support from the government, the future dis concerts and dis of festivals and dhundreds of thousands of people who work there promises to be austere”one can read in the press release. “This sector does not want to ask help from the government. The local promoters, festivals, the organizers and other employers want to be autonomous, as they were before the containment. But, until these companies can operate again, which is likely to be the case in the first in the year 2021the government support will be crucial to avoid the the bankruptcy of the mass and the end of thistte the great industry a leading company in the world.”

In social networks, the hashtag #LetTheMusicPlay is also shared by the different artists, signatories, and major concert halls. With this, they invite users to share photos and memories of his last concerts.