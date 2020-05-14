Lewis Capaldi, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes: their funny replay of One Direction – Actu Lewis Capaldi

A benefit appreciated by one of One Direction

During the evening, they are broken with Lewis Capaldi. The singer is scottish, which is in the process of beating all the records with its numerous titles like “Before You Go”. Together, the three artists have taken over one of the pieces of the most well-known One Direction, “Steal My Girl”. A half on the tables, they give their voices. An unforgettable moment for those in attendance this evening.

And there is one that has particularly liked this cover. This is none other than Niall Horan. The former member of One Direction, and best friend of Lewis Capaldi, spent the evening in their company. A nice surprise, therefore, when he saw his friends interpret one of his songs.