Lewis Hamilton participates in the concert virtual hosted by Lady Gaga and the WHO

The six-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will be this Saturday evening at the benefit concert organized by the World health Organization, Global Citizen, and Lady Gaga.

The event christened “One World: Together At Home “ concert is broadcast live, which aims to send a message of unity to the entire planet in order to combat the pandemic of Covid-19, and in support of the care staff in the front line of the epidemic.

Many names from the world of music have already confirmed their participation in this unique concert such as Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys Pharrell Williams or Zucchero, who will join forces with athletes and actors.

The pilot Mercedes Lewis Hamilton has confirmed his participation at this concert that will last all night and will start at 20: 00 (Paris time), but it is not yet known if the British will sing, or play a few notes on his guitar.

To see the live concert of nothing more simple, you just have to sit back and watch via live streaming below.

The concert by One World: Together At Home