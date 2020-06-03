Lewis Hamilton shares his anger, his sadness, on Instagram #BlackLivesMatter – The Mag Sport Auto

On The Mag Sport Autowe do not have the habit of getting out of the strict framework of mechanical sports, in overflowing on a more personal life of the drivers. However, given the current situation, following the murder of George Floyd, we felt it important to relay some of the remarks. And, in particular, those of Lewis Hamilton, shared recently on Instagram. The British, as the number of stars, invites us to take a stand and do more to ” close the eyes “.

The last week has been so gloomy. I have not been able to keep my emotions. I felt so much anger, sadness and disbelief in what my eyes have seen. I’m completely overwhelmed with rage at the sight of a contempt too obvious for the lives of our people. The injustice which we see our brothers and sisters around the world time and time again is disgusting and NEEDS to stop.

Many people seem surprised, but unfortunately, this is not surprising. Those of us who are black, brown or in between the two, see it every day, and should not have the feeling that we are born guilty, do not belong or are scared for our lives according to the color of our skin. Will Smith was perfectly said, racism is not getting worse, it is being filmed. It is only now that the world is so well equipped with the cameras that this problem has been uncovered as significantly.

It is only when there are riots and cries for justice that the powers that be are collapsing and are doing something, but by then, it is much too late and not enough has been done. It took hundreds of thousands of complaints and buildings to burn before the authorities did react and decide to stop Derek Chauvin for murder, and it’s sad.

Unfortunately, America is not the only place where racism lives, and we continue to fail as humans when we can not defend what is right. Please do not sit in silence, whatever the color of your skin. Black Lives Matter.