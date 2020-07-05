Lewis Hamilton single : why is the Formula 1 champion does not seek the love

Lewis Hamilton is not close to torque. The champion explained why his love life wasn’t her priority for the moment.
It is one of the men the most courted of the planet. He was loaned relations with multiple women – one of the last in date is Nicki Minaj, and yet, since his split with Nicole Scherzinger in 2015, Lewis Hamilton prefers to stay alone. “My love life is non-existent at this time“was a star in the columns of the Sunday Times 2018. “I am a workaholic, I don’t have the time for that“, justified the F1 driver.
The train of life of the star does not have a love life stable. “When you travel as much as me, it is complicated to be in a couple. I put myself in the head than I will stay single until I have to stop the race“continued Lewis Hamilton. Eventually, he even dreams of a family life. “I want to have children, but I want to be there for them, be a father now. But if I met the road to that special someone, why not ?“explained the driver, currently at the Grand Prix of Austria.
Very active on Instagram
Lewis Hamilton is known to aficionados of car racing, but not that. The star squatting also One of the tabloids. He is also very active on Instagram. Recently, he gave his fans a very sad news : the death of his dog, who died in his arms.
“We shared a last moment of play that I will never forget. His snoring is going to fail me, as his reaction is joyful when I arrived. She was only six years old, she was happy and in full health. Of course, my heart is broken and I hope she is in a better place. I wanted to tell, and to thank those who loved and took care of it“confided he.
