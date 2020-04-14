Leylah Annie Fernandez: On the Rise

Before the WTA suspends all tournaments in march due to the pandemic of COVID-19, Leylah Annie Fernandez, 17 years old, was playing among the best tennis of the Tour. At the end of February, the teenage canadian caught many by surprise when she reached the final in Acapulco. Even though it had failed just against Heather Watson, losing a setter of three competitors, however, it was a week of encouraging news for the left handed 5’4 “.

Fernandez, who has already shown courage commendable and remarkable speed on the ground, then reached the quarter-finals in Monterrey, his next tournament, where it took top-seeded Elina Svitolina to stop it. But her success on the WTA tour, although sudden, did not come completely out of the blue. In 2019, Fernandez finished second in the Australian Open junior, before going on to win the title female in singles at Roland Garros.

The young Canadian spoke about the high expectations she had for herself after winning the crown in junior women’s at Roland Garros last June. “I would like to win all the tournaments, all the Grand Slam tournaments, all the tournaments of the world. But Roland Garros is very special for me because it was the first Grand Slam I watched on tv. Therefore, being able to earn here as a player in junior is very special to me, ” she said in her presser after the match.

She started playing tennis at the age of five with the encouragement of his father, Jorge Fernandez, and is a student passionate about the game. The young woman of 17 years says she has learned a lot by following and studying some of the best.

“I really like Justine Henin, [Rafael] Nadal, [Roger] Federer, as well as [Novak] Djokovic. They have different styles, but they still have the same qualities: hard work, a fighting spirit, and any point is as if it were the last, ” stressed Fernandez. On the tennis courts, Fernandez tries to apply these same qualities to his own game, saying: “I believe that it is a fighting spirit. I do not let go. All the points are important for me from the first to the last. It was as if it was the last thing to do. And even if I lose, I’m never going to let go. “

Also after his triumph at Roland Garros, Fernandez spoke of his young canadian peers; and how their success has inspired and motivated.

“It is very inspiring that Bianca (Andreescu) was able to win Indian Wells …… Last year, I was able to train with Bianca a few times and play against it. I’ve seen how everything goes and I’m glad I have these opportunities, ” she said.

Of course, Saying is due to win the Rogers Cup and the US Open – winning victories over Serena Williams, a 23-time champion of a Grand Slam, in these two championship games.

“I’m glad that Denis (Shapovalov), Felix (Auger-Aliassime), Bianca will be able to do everything very well and it motivates me to do better for the next two years and for the future.”

Fernandez – who was born in Montreal and now in Boynton Beach, Florida – has had the chance to share the field with one of the best in the world at the Rogers Cup, where she played alongside the former world’s # 1 and defending Wimbledon champion Simona Halep at the double.

“I asked the tournament director to play double here, and if he had someone. He recommended a few players by e-mail. And I chose Leylah because I heard that she was very ambitious, ” said the champion of Wimbledon 2019. “She has won the Open de France (junior), and I remember that I did 10 years ago.”

In addition to recognizing some parallels subtle in their journey to tennis, Halep was also full of praise for the young Canadian. “She feels the game at the highest level. It is a good thing. This is a good start. It has everything to do well in tennis, ” said the double champion of the Grand Slam about Fernandez.

For his part, Fernandez, was quick to express his gratitude. “I just learned a lot from it. It is a super player. And the fact of having the opportunity to play with it is great, and I am pleased that we have been able to play together, “ Fernandez said.

The teenage canadian ambitious aims also to experience success similar to that of Halep in the future. “For the long-term goals, I’d like to play in the Grand Slam, win as much as possible; and be n ° 1 in the world,” Fernandez said. Although it remains to be seen if the teenager canadian talented can reach those heights, his strong start until 2020 in his first season as a pro was a very promising sign.

At this point, nobody knows how long will the pandemic COVID-19 and when the tennis will come back. But when it will eventually come back, the young Canadian rising will resume exactly where it stopped.

