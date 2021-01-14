CELEBRITIES

LIAM AND CHRIS HEMSWORTH AS CHILDREN, IN THE PHOTO FOR THE BIRTHDAY OF THE ACTOR FROM “HUNGER GAMES”

Posted on

Today’s tender moment is kindly offered by Chris Hemsworth!

The Thor star celebrated brother Liam Hemsworth on his 31st birthday by posting an old photo from when they were kids.

In the image as a child they pose with the same yellow school uniform, they are both very blond and Chris wears a haircut in full style of the late 90s / early 2000s.

” Happy birthday Liam Hemsworth, this photo was taken 3 years ago today. Heck, time flies but you haven’t changed anything ” the 37-year-old joked in the caption.

The Hunger Games Australian actor celebrated his birthday by going out for lunch with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks and her family in Byron Bay.

He and the model have been dating for more than a year: the first rumors about the relationship had arrived in November 2019.

You can see them together in a photo posted by the other Hemsworth brother, Luke, a couple of months ago.

Liam Hemsworth has been married to Miley Cyrus for eight months. They separated in the summer of 2019

