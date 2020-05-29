Liam and Chris Hemsworth, Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jaden and Willow Smith…pairs of brothers and sisters, the most well-known in Hollywood

While the editorial’ of melty was recently a return on all of these stars become best friends on a shooting and that Brad Pitt and George Clooney, or even Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are part of it, it is now time to leave the place to the brotherly love. Yes, as you have noticed, some celebrities have the same name and each has been able to make a place in Hollywood that this is in the acting, the song, or even modeling. Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal in the famous Jonas Brothers, focus on all these pairs of brothers, of sisters or of brothers and sisters ultra known.

Born of a father a director and mother a screenwriter, the Gyllenhaal were destined to make their career in the world of cinema. All the two actors, they have proven themselves in particular in Secretary, Crazy Heart and White House Down for Maggie and Brokeback Mountain, Love & Other Drugs or Spider-Man to Jake. Very close to his sister, with whom he played in the film A Dangerous Woman, the actor of 39 years old is also with her husband, actor Peter Sarsgaard.

If they are more known for their name, Jaden and Willow are able to make a place in Hollywood. At only 19, the latter has a career impressive. In 2007, Willow appears alongside his father Will Smith in the movie I am legend and continues in the song. Its title Whip My Hair is a real cardboard. As for Jaden Smith, here is the amount of the fortune, he has also shone in film by appearing in the film Pursuit of Happiness before embarking in the music and fashion. There is no need to say, these two have all the talents !

Impossible not to mention Liam and Chris Hemsworth in this ranking and for good reason, the two australian brothers are two essential actors of the hollywood cinema. If Liam was less fortunate in his personal life – he divorced Miley Cyrus in 2019 – it proved a massive hit side career and many projects. Fans have been able to see in the saga Hunger Games and also in Killerman, Most Dangerous Game and Arkansas. For Chris, the audience is mostly known for his role as Thor in Avengers and the latter has more recently lent his features in the thriller Tyler Rake broadcast on Netflix.

Ultra close to both of them, Kaia and Presley are the delight of their parents, Rande Gerber and former model Cindy Crawford. Just like their mother, the two teenagers, respectively 18 and 20 years old pursuing a career in fashion and there’s only to see their bouilles of the angels to comprehend it !

Another duo of very well-known and not least, the one formed by the sisters Hadid. Both very popular, Gigi and Bella continue for several years a career of mannequin and parade for the biggest names in fashion. Side personal, the pretty, blonde 25 year old is preparing to welcome a little girl with her beloved Zayn Malik in the coming months. About Bella, the young woman is now single after living a beautiful romance with the canadian singer The Weeknd.

All the two singers, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles are also part of these powerful duos in Hollywood. Very close to her sister, Solange had created the buzz fighting with Jay-Z when rumors of deception have surfaced in 2014. Of course, all the fans remember this fight mythical in the elevator during the MET Gala where the rapper does not lead off the face of the sister of his wife so mad at him.

And to finish in beauty, here is not a duo but a trio, the Jonas Brothers. Together since always on all of their projects, the famous brothers have several strings to their bow and for good reason. The fans in particular have been able to see them in the film Camp Rock where they share the bill with Demi Lovato and also have followed in their musical career. Side heart, all are married. Joe file the perfect love with Sophie Turner, with whom he is preparing to welcome his first child, Nick saw a beautiful story with Priyanka Chopra and Kevin is crazy about Danielle Jonas for over 10 years.