Liam and Chris Hemsworth occur together for the charity project Roald Dahl News | Ents & the Arts

Despite their many credits hollywood, it turns out that brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth have never acted together on screen.

But this has now changed, because the australian sisters and brothers have joined (although via Zoom) to a host of other celebrities to read James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl.

The brothers embody the aunts unkind of the hero – aunt Sponge and aunt Spiker – in the first episode of the tale very much appreciated.

The story, which was originally written by Dahl to entertain her daughters, will raise funds for the association for children of Roald Dahl and Partners in Health, who are fighting coronavirus around the world.

Led by filmmaker oscar winner Taika Waititi, stars such as Meryl Streep, Ryan Reynolds and Benedict Cumberbatch will tell the story in 10 episodes.

All the actors will be performing from their own homes, allowing a peak tantalizing in their living rooms, offices and kitchens around the world.

Streep has joined the cast in the second episode



The training of readers from the worlds of film, television, fashion and music, has more than 40 Emmy Awards, Grammys, Oscars and Tony Awards.

Cate Blanchett, Cara Delevingne and Lupita’nyong o are other actors who lend their talents of narrator.

Waititi tells the story of the book and improvises sound effects throughout each chapter.

The new Zealand has recently been announced as a writer, director and executive producer of two animated series original Roald Dahl for Netflix.

It is also developing an original series based on Charlie and the chocolate factory, and an original program on Oompa-Loompas.

The passionate reader Benedict Cumberbatch has also worked on the project



Speaking of the project, Waititi said: “This wonderful tale, and it speaks of the resilience in children, the triumph of adversity, and the management of a feeling of isolation that could not be more relevant today.”

Former fighter pilot, Roald Dahl has written 20 books for children during his career, and one of his books is sold every 2.5 seconds.

The daughter of Dahl, Ophelia, has created the charity Partners In Health in 1987, and after the death of the writer in 1990, his wife Felicity, has created the association Marvelous Children’s Charity in his name.

Speaking on the project, Ophelia said: “It will raise vital funds that will enable Partners In Health to invest in local health systems that provide care worthy of the highest quality for the fight against this disease.

“We are very grateful to Taika Waititi and to the Roald Dahl Story Company to have met this extraordinary initiative and the formidable range of talents. This will no doubt help to tackle the inequities of long-standing that we find in many parts of the world. “

Every gift to Partners in Health, will be matched by the Roald Dahl Story Company and its partners.

Marvelous Children’s Charity Roald Dahl’s provides specialist nurses to critically ill children in the United Kingdom and Partners in Health, helps to fight against the COVID-19 in some of the most vulnerable communities in the world.

The first few episodes of James And The Giant Peach, With Taika And Friends are now available on the YouTube channel of Roald Dahl, with new episodes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 18 hours, Uk time.