Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks still a couple despite rumors of breaking up ? These photos mean everything

Internet users are questioning for a few weeks. Liam Hemsworth’s new single ? The doubt is allowed when it is known that the actor has stopped following his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks on Instagram. A gesture far from being random, which did not fail to make good publicity in the media. And yet, while it was thought to be officially back on the market players-the most coveted of Hollywood, the hero of the saga Hunger Games has denied the speculation around her relationship. How ? In allowing himself a moment of relaxation with his sweetheart, that he frequently elsewhere since the month of January 2020.

As you can see on these photos unveiled by the Daily MailLiam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks were spotted together, the 13 last may. Also accompanied by his brother Chris Hemsworth, the actor offered up an afternoon of sport on a beach of Byron Bay in Australia. The program ? Surfing and sunbathing ! Pictures that prove that the two lovebirds are still a couple. This is a good news which will delight fans. And for even more news, you know that Liam Hemsworth is the lookalike of a famous tennis player and you will be amazed by discovering their crazy resemblance.