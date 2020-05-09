Liam Hemsworth broke during a trip with Chris Hemsworth

When life gets complicated, there is nothing like a family getaway.
A few weeks after that Liam Hemsworth requested the divorce in Miley Cyrusthe australian actor is returned to his country for a holiday with family and friends.
The star, single for the past few, has joined his brother, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and other friends for a trip to Makepeace Island.
“Another hidden treasure in @australia,” wrote Chris on Instagram to accompany several pictures of his little adventure. “Thanks for the hospitality @makepeaceisland !! @elsapatakyconfidential @liamhemsworth @lukemun @aprilmun @leiselj8 @azzagrist.”
Elsa Pataky added : “A trip to nice in very good company ! @australia.”
This break is welcome for the actor of the saga Hunger Games since his break very hyped with Miley. If he has not made any comment about it, apart from a small message on the social network, a close source said that the star wanted to ensure that this story remains in the private sphere.
“He needed to get away from all that to be able to take a step back”, had previously reported a witness to E! News. “It is with the people that he loves and he lives from day to day. Everyone has been very supportive in trying to make him think of something else. It is not in a hurry to know what to expect.”
To discover some of the best moments of this trip in australia, take a look at the gallery below.