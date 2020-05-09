Liam Hemsworth broke during a trip with Chris Hemsworth

When life gets complicated, there is nothing like a family getaway.

A few weeks after that Liam Hemsworth requested the divorce in Miley Cyrusthe australian actor is returned to his country for a holiday with family and friends.

The star, single for the past few, has joined his brother, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and other friends for a trip to Makepeace Island.

“Another hidden treasure in @australia,” wrote Chris on Instagram to accompany several pictures of his little adventure. “Thanks for the hospitality @makepeaceisland !! @elsapatakyconfidential @liamhemsworth @lukemun @aprilmun @leiselj8 @azzagrist.”

Elsa Pataky added : “A trip to nice in very good company ! @australia.”

This break is welcome for the actor of the saga Hunger Games since his break very hyped with Miley. If he has not made any comment about it, apart from a small message on the social network, a close source said that the star wanted to ensure that this story remains in the private sphere.