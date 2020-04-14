Liam Hemsworth couple Miley Cyrus “wants it to be happy”

Eight months after her break up explosive with Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus is now calmed down and is “happy” that her ex-husband has also found love.

Their separation had not exactly been cordial. But eight months after their break-up, explosive, and just a few weeks after the finalization of their divorce, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are finally stilled, and a very “happy” to have turned the page.

According to information revealed Tuesday, 7 April 2020 by the website Entertainment Tonightthe singer of 27 years wish only the best for her ex-husband. “Miley went on to something else, she feels free. She is happy and comes out with Cody [Simpson]. They stay together for [le confinement]. She does not stop repeating that this has been the best thing for her. About Liam, she just wants it to be happy. She knows how love and marriage are important to him, but she needed her independence. Miley and Liam are passed on to other thing and it would seem that they are both where they should be in their respective lives”, a-t-on care.

If the interpreter of “Wrecking Ball” common Cody Simpson for six months now, the australian actor, 30-year-old is crazy lovers of the top Gabriella Brooks (who will be celebrating his 24 years in may), with which it shares the daily lives of the last four months. The informant states that the young woman is “almost the opposite” of Miley Cyrus in terms of personality.

“Liam wanted a marriage and a family”

“If the family of Liam it has been a great support after his break-up with Miley, this is Gabriella which made him understand that there was a life after [son divorce]. Gabriella is quiet, asked. She loves to be alone with Liam, and not seeking the attention of others. She is young but she loves it. She gets along well with his parents and his closest friends. From the moment they started going out together, they had an incredible chemistry”, a-t-on continued. And he added : “Liam loved it a lot Miley but in his heart he always knew that a life with her could prove to be complicated, since she never seemed to be ready to ask. Liam wanted a marriage and a family”.

In may 2019, during an interview granted to the australian edition of the magazine “GQ“Liam Hemsworth had actually reiterated that his biggest wish was to become a father. “I want ten, fifteen, maybe twenty,” he released at the time. He was not expecting then to break three months later with his famous wife. Gabriella Brooks will she be the mother of his children ? The future will tell.

