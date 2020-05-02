Liam Hemsworth “deserves better” than Miley Cyrus, according to his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky

While she was in Spain to ensure the promotion of a brand of lingerie, Elsa Pataky has referred to the breaking of his brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth with Miley Cyrus…

Elsa Pataky goes out of his reserve. Usually inconspicuous, the wife of Chris Hemsworth was entrusted Wednesday 20 November 2019 on the recent loss of her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth with Miley Cyrus. While she was in Madrid for the promotion of lingerie brand Women’s Secret, of which she is the muse, the Spanish actress 43-year-old has slipped a few confidences surprising of which have been identified by the magazine “Hola!“.

Elsa Pataky in Madrid on November 20, 2019 © Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images

Asked about the state of mind of Liam Hemsworth, who announced his split with Miley Cyrus last August after seven months of marriage only, Elsa Pataky said : “My brother-in-law, well… After a relationship to which he devoted himself for ten years, he is a little depressed, but he is doing well, he is a boy strong and it best the best. I think it deserves much better. We always find comfort and support in his own family, he found his brother to spend a bit of time with him, he gave her all the strength that he needs”, she started.

The two women were once very close

After his break-up chaotic with Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth had actually left the United States to find Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky in Australia, where they reside with their three children, India (7 years) and twins Tristan and Sasha (5 years old).

In the course of her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus was very close to Elsa Pataky. The two women, who had even made a tattoo in common with other friends, are often reported together on the social networks. No doubt that Elsa Pataky has chosen well his camp…

Has to read also : Miley Cyrus scarf violently her ex Liam Hemsworth