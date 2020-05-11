Liam Hemsworth has learned his break-up with Miley Cyrus… on the

Liam Hemsworth has found his break-up with Miley Cyrus on social networks, reveals Page Six.

Marriage express to Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. This summer, the couple announced its separation on the social networks. If the general public has been affected by this joint proclamation of the two stars, it turns out that the actor would have learned the breakup… via the press release issued on the account Instagram of the singer. A hard kick, followed shortly after by the publication of photos of his ex with Kaitlynn Carter.

A source tells the site Page Six that “Liam and Miley agreed to separate at this time. Compared to their evolution, and as individuals, they decided that it was what was best for them, focusing on themselves and their careers. They remain dedicated parents to their animals in which they share custody, taking time for themselves away from one another. Please take this test and their privacy.”

The “broken heart” and “shaken”, Liam Hemsworth would have cancelled the press conference and the premiere of the film Killerman of Malik Bader, where he is yet the principal role. And to help him turn the page, he would have even decided to return to live some time in Australia, his native country. Miley Cyrus is inseparable from Kaitlynn Carter, his long time friend with whom she spends most of her time since her break up.

