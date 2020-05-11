Liam Hemsworth : he forgets Miley Cyrus in the arms of a mysterious unknown

Liam Hemsworth would he have turned the page ? Two months after the announcement of his split with Miley Cyrus, the actor of 29 years, which had remained discreet until now has been seen on the arm of a young woman Thursday, October 10. This is the tabloid “TMZ “ who has revealed the information, revealing surprising photographs of two young people. They were first photographed in the process of walking hand in hand in West Village, New York, and then having lunch in head-to-head to the terrace of the restaurant Sant Ambroeus. Liam Hemsworth and the mysterious young blonde woman had not left their sunglasses for more discretion. For the moment, the identity of the young woman has not been revealed. The beginning of a new life for the actor… far from Miley Cyrus.

Liam Hemsworth Holds Hands with Mystery Girl in NYC https://t.co/ZZTmQNABaE — TMZ (@TMZ) October 11, 2019

Miley Cyrus in a relationship with Cody Simpson

While the whole world believed more in love than ever, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have announced their separation on August 11. A break up that occurred almost eight months after the two stars have said ” yes ” in Tennessee. “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have just to separate us and I do wish him health and happiness,” confides the actor a few days later. Since then, he had chosen to remain discreet about his private life and had benefited from a stay in Australia, surrounded by his family, to recharge their batteries. During this time, the singer of 26 years old is experimenting with his new single life. A few days after the formalization of his separation, Miley Cyrus is displayed during several weeks in the arms of Kaitlynn Jenner, the ex Brody Jenner, before breaking. Now she is in a relationship with the singer australian Cody Simpson, with whom she appears regularly on the social networks.