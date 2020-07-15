Liam Hemsworth is enjoying a holiday with his brother Chris!!

In your account of Instagram, Liam Hemsworth has shared several photos in which he broke out on a vacation after your divorce with Miley Cyrus !

While Liam Hemsworth was spinning the perfect love with Miley Cyrus, their love story was taken suddenly end. The two have decided to divorce and the young man recovered quickly in a couple with other people.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Liam Hemsworth was also the subject of divorce : “For a long time, this has been very stressful, and what really has touched me” .

Liam Hemsworth was also revealed : “There are times when you want to let loose and say something. Because from my point of view, most of the time the things that are written of me completely false” .

Finally, he had revealed : “There are times that I want to talk about, and there are other times in which it is not worth the money, because they simply attract more attention on it (…) “ .

Liam Hemsworth enjoys his little vacation with his brother Chris

If Liam Hemsworth has struggled to recover from his divorce with Miley Cyrus, he now it seems to be happy. In fact, this Wednesday, July 15, the actor posted several photos on his account of Instagram.

The young man revealed beautiful photos of your vacation. And the least we can say is that he broke with his friends. In the title of your photo to Instagram, wrote : ” Long live Australia ! What a weekend ! “

Liam Hemsworth has also held : “My attempt to surf in the the sand dune it was certainly better than Chris Hemsworth “ . With his shots, he récolé more than 853 000 “likes” in just a couple of hours of their fans.

In the comments, these seem to be very happy to see the comedian also breakout in your life. He seems to be recovering from his divorce with his ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus. Will have to see if he is going to find love. Case to follow !

