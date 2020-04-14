Liam Hemsworth is the famous ` stressful “

2020-04-14 02:30:06

Liam Hemsworth is the celebrity, “stressful”, but said that it “invests more time” to “worry” what other people think of him.

The actor “ Isn’t it romantic ” – who is the younger brother of fellow hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, and had a relationship of foreground with his ex-wife Miley Cyrus – has sometimes found that the lights were difficult, as he says often say of him things “completely false”.

He said: “For a long time, it was very stressful, and it really touched me. Yeah, look, there are times when you want to let loose and say something … because from my point of view, most of the time, the things which are written about me are completely false. ”

Liam, 30 years, “invest more time” to “worry” what others think of him, and rather seeks ways to “enjoy every moment as much as possible”.

Speaking to the magazine Men’s Health, he said: “there are moments where you want to take the word and other times where it is not worth the trouble, because you’ll just attract more attention, and then it is better not to Think about it and let everything disappear. These days, I do not want to invest time worrying about this kind of things. I reminds me of what I enjoy now and to enjoy every moment as much as possible, work or with my family or what I do. I’m just trying to find a positive in all this and enjoy life as much as possible. ”

During this time, the star of ‘Hunger Games’ recently stated that it focused on the “reconstruction” following his separation from Miley in August of last year, and is working on a new routine of exercise in order to stay “balanced” and keep her “level head”.

When asked if his new exercise regime was designed to help “rebuild”, he replied: “to Rebuild? Yeah, it is a good way to say it. These last six months, honestly, to keep my level head and just stay balanced, I would say that the exercise has been important for me. “

