Liam Hemsworth short-tempered and unpredictable ? An old interview extreme of Miley Cyrus surfaced

While we didn’t expect, Liam Hemsworth did not hesitate to swing that he was constantly stressed out during his relationship with Miley Cyrus. But the revelations about their romance did not end there. In an old interview, the singer revealed that her ex-husband was angry. His comments date back to 2012, when the interpreter “Malibu” participated in the show Punk’d on MTV, the purpose of which was to trap stars. At the time, the young woman had the idea of making believe to his beloved as a couple, completely naked, was locked in their car. Upset, the actor was set to hit to the glass to chase them before the police arrived. A joke simple but which had alarmed the artist.

In preparing the details of his prank, Miley Cyrus, which is done subtly tackle by Chris Hemsworth, had been slightly anxious. When the production of the chain he was asked if Liam Hemsworth was going to take the scene seriously or in jest while laughing at 1m55 the video above, the singer replied : “No, it will not be the case. It’s not going to laugh. Especially if the police arrived. It has a bit of problems managing his anger, you know. I don’t know how he’ll react to seeing a guy naked in our car.” The surprising claims that have become today’s chat on the web. This trait of character of the actor he played a role in his divorce with the young woman ? The doubt is allowed.