Liam Hemsworth stressait much in a relationship with Miley Cyrus !

While Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have remained ten years together, the australian actor confessed that he very much stressed out because of it !

Today separate of Miley Cyrus, actor Liam Hemsworth pushes the confidences on this relationship that destroyed it. Because of it, the stress was at its maximum ! MCE explains to you all.

Behind the rhinestones and the glitter, this is never pink. Especially in a couple ! This is the message that wants to send Liam Hemsworth, the former boyfriend of Miley Cyrus.

Indeed, these two last met on the filming of the movie ” The last song “, released in 2009. While their characters fall very much in lovethe actors also !

Thus, Liam Hemsworth and the interpreter of ‘Wrecking Ball” live the great love with for 10 years. Or almost ! According to the latter, this has not always been easy !

In shortthe australian actor has lived through an ordeal with the star of Hannah Montana. Because of the new girlfriend Cody Simpsonit has been tremendously stressed out !

Liam Hemsworth goes to confession

The divorce with Miley Cyrus has not been easy. But their relationship either ! Plus, Liam Hemsworth speaks out to our colleagues at Men’s Health.

“For a long time, this has been very stressful, and it really touched me “, says the actor of 30 years. Thus, while the world observes his relationship with the ” microscope “.

But Liam Hemsworth doesn’t stop there ! Indeed, this last seems well decide to push the confidences. This time, he goes to confession with the Strength Outcome.

“There are moments where you want to let loose and say something… Because from my point of view, most of the time the things which are written about me are completely false. “

” There are times when you want to talk, and there are other times where it is not worth the trouble, because you’ll just attract more attention on it (…)”

In short, the actor of 30 years has not been able to confide when he has passed through difficult moments with his girlfriend. He had to keep it all for him, otherwise the media would have pounced on him !

